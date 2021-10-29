Connected Car Study

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES and NAB AMPLIFY are presenting a study on radio's place on the new automotive dashboard. “Optimizing How Radio Is Displayed In Connected Cars” is based on a qualitative research study JACOBS MEDIA performed for QUU, looking at how music and commercials are presented on car dashboards and including recorded interviews showing how drivers respond to the visual and aural aspects of commercials in the car.

The 30-minute presentation is available now at NAB AMPLIFY, open to all, including non-NAB members; a live Q&A session with FRED and PAUL JACOBS will be held at the same site next THURSDAY (11/4) at 2p (ET).

