TOM SCOTT, who recently hosted afternoons and served as Production Coordinator at SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA's Country simulcast WCFT-WRBG-WZBF-WQBG (BIGFOOT COUNTRY)/SELINSGROVE, PA, has moved to BACKYARD BROADCASTING Country WILQ and Classic Hits WBZD/WILLIAMSPORT, PA as WILQ midday host and WBZD afternoon host, effective MONDAY (11/1). SCOTT reports that he will be covering long-term for current WILQ midday host SHAWN CAREY as CAREY takes a non-COVID-related medical leave.

"Thanks to owner VAN MICHAEL and OM TED MINIER for entrusting me with these two great radio brands," SCOTT told ALL ACCESS. "My radio career started here in WILLIAMSPORT, and it’s great to be back. I’ve been on the beach since I resigned from 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA in late MARCH."

Prior to joining SEVEN MOUNTAINS in 2017, SCOTT was PD at ERIE RADIO COMPANY/ERIE, PA. His more than 30-year career includes programming roles with iHEARTMEDIA Country WBBI (B107.5) and Classic Country WINR (US 96.9)/BINGHAMTON, NY, and the company's WILLIAMSPORT, PA cluster.

