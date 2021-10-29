Radio Takeover Sunday

CADENCE13's C13FEATURES and parent AUDACY are planning to air the first 30 minutes of the new "podcast movie" "TREAT," a horror story starring KIERNAN SHIPKA, on all AUDACY Top 40 stations on SUNDAY night (10/31) at 8p (ET). The podcast debuted on MONDAY (10/25).

In a press release, the airing of the podcast intro is called "an homage to the golden age of radio, when scripted radio plays were some of the most popular entertainment experiences for listeners around the country."

