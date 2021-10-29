Scary 'Bit'

THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW had a little fun doing a 'monster mash-up' of two topical subjects with their TALES FROM THE CRYPTO promotion. They combined HALLOWEEN and Crypto currency, asking listeners to send in the Crypto horror stories.

The winner was listener, JACOB, who bought and sold DOGE coins at the wrong time and lost out on $800.000 in crypto currency by panic selling. His consolation prize was 2 million SHIBA coins from THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW.

THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW's J-SI CHAVEZ commented, "I’m one of the many people who has become a fan of the crypto world in the last couple of years, and being able to blend it into my first love (radio) is awesome… I mean my second love. Sorry, my wife is next to me. I did tell JACOB that if SHIBA miraculously hits $1, to not forget the little people and to kick 10% back our way."

