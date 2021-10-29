Contest

IHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM106.1)/MILWAUKEE has launched a fertility promotion, “Expand Your Fam.” The station has teamed up with VIOS FERTILITY INSTITUTE and MDR FERTILITY PHARMACY to give one listener the chance to win two rounds of fertility treatments and medications.

WMIL PD SHANNA "QUINN" CUDECK said, “We really wanted to do this contest not only to give someone an amazing opportunity here in MILWAUKEE to add a little one to their family, but we also wanted it to be educational as well in showing others that so many people go through this.”

From now through NOVEMBER 7TH, listeners are encouraged to submit a 60 second video via FM106.com, explaining why they would like to receive fertility treatments and medications with the hopes of adding a little one to their family. The “Expand Your Fam” contest winner will be announced on-air on NOVEMBER 17th, just in time for the holidays.

« see more Net News