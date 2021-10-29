After the last six months writing his best-selling debut book, 28-year-old Australian, BRANDON JACK has returned to making music with THE ARTIFACTS. The new single from the project is "Brainwash," released on SURESHAKER. All the tracks on the EP were written, produced, and mixed by JACK in his studio apartment. Through his songs he investigates government structures, cyber activism, and the dismantling of the arts. Take a listen to the single on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





