David Bowie (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

The estate of DAVID BOWIE is negotiating the sale of his songwriting catalog, according to a report in the FINANCIAL TIMES that the catalog has already attracted several bids of approximately $200 million apiece.



The acquisition would include albums like "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars," "Hunky Dory," "Let's Dance" and "Heroes," among others.

The bidding takes place as superstar catalogs are attracting bids of record multiples between 20 and up to 30 times annual earnings.

In recent weeks, BMG acquired "an extensive portfolio of rights" related to TINA TURNER, while PRIMARY WAVE grabbed stakes in the estates of BING CROSBY and LUTHER VANDROSS.

MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS is one of the more aggressive buyers, and recently received a $1 billion investment by BLACKSTONE, to acquire music rights. Investment titan KKR has acquired KOBALT CAPITAL's Music Royalities II portfolio for $1.1 billion, while APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT has made a similar monetary commitment in the SHERRESE CLARKE SOARES-led music rights and media content firm HARBOURVIEW.

