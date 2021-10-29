SWISS fintech company UTOPIA MUSIC had acquired NASHVILLE-based financial services company LYRIC FINANCIAL, which has advanced more than $100 million in royalties to artists.

UTOPIA previously bought QUINCY JONES-based data company MUSIMAP in SEPTEMBER.

UTOPIA has been on a growth spurt, hiring former DOWNTOWN EVP/Business Development ROBERTO NERI as COO.

LYRIC, based in NASHVILLE and founded in 2007 by ELI BALL, will help UTOPIA establish a base in the U.S.

LYRIC FINANCIAL says that it now gains “competitive advantage, strength, and optimized market positioning in the rapidly growing music technology market that enables faster payments for Creator Rights”.

UTOPIA MUSIC Founder/Chairman MATTHIAS HJELMSTEDT commented, “The acquisition of LYRIC FINANCIAL represents yet another milestone on our journey of becoming the leading financial services provider and growth partner in music.

“We are supercharging the entire music industry by creating new revenue streams, consolidating data, reducing administration costs, and offering a broad spectrum of diverse and deeply innovative services and effectively removing roadblocks and showstoppers that have slowed the industry down for too long.

“Acquiring LYRIC FINANCIAL is a key enabler in helping creators and performers get paid faster and enable more creators and performers to make a living off their art.”

LYRIC FINANCIAL CEO ELI BALL added, “Our team has already made a lasting difference for creators and performers.

“Yet, by partnering with UTOPIA, we will supercharge our mission to help creators and performers around the world with revolutionary finance solutions.

“The UTOPIA platform and their superlative data asset are putting us miles ahead of the pack. I could not be more excited!”

