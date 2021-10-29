ACM seeking new manager of events

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is recruiting for its Mgr./Events position. The individual hired for this role will report to the Dir./Events, and assist in overseeing all events surrounding the ACM AWARDS, ACM LIFTING LIVES, ACM HONORS, PARTY FOR A CAUSE and other initiatives throughout the year.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and a minimum of three years of experience in the events industry. Apply here.

