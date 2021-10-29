Jim Schuh

JIM SCHUH, inducted into the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME in 2003, has died at the age of 83 at MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER in WESTON, WI.

A MILWAUKEE native and MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY graduate, SCHUH's career began in 1957 with a six-year stint as an announcer and reporter for four different area radio and television stations. From 1963-'88 his home was WSPT/WXYQ/STEVENS POINT, WI, serving as a host, news director, PD and, for 15 years, GM. He also served as GM of WBIZ/WJJK/EAU CLAIRE, WI, and WNAM/WUSW/NEENAH OSHKOSH from '86-'89.

From 1990 to 1999, when he retired from active broadcasting, he was the President and Managing partner of WIZD-FM/PLOVER, WI.

SCHUH served as a lecturer in the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT Department Of Communications. He was honored in 1969 with MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY’s DISTINGUISHED ALUMNUS AWARD.

He served on the WBA Board Of Directors from 1983 to 1989 and as President of the WBA in 1987-88. He was inducted into the WBA HALL OF FAME in 2003.

In lieu of flowers, donations in JIM's name can be made to OPERATION BOOTSTRAP, ST. BRONISLAVA PARISH, UNITED WAY OF PORTAGE COUNTY and UWSP FOUNDATION.

