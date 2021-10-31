Devin Ilona Raneiri

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to QUARTZ HILL RECORDS Mgr./Promotion West Coast GREG RANEIRI and his wife, MEGAN PARRY, who welcomed their first child, daughter DEVIN ILONA RANEIRI, over the weekend in SAN DIEGO. PARRY is a meteorologist for SAN DIEGO television station KGTV (ABC NEWS 10).

RANEIRI reports on FACEBOOK that both mother and baby “are happy and healthy! We can’t wait to take her home and begin our lives together.”

