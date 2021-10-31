An early cover

Country singer ROSE LEE MAPHIS, who recorded with her husband, JOE, has died at her NASHVILLE home of kidney failure at the age of 98, according to THE NEW YORK TIMES and other media outlets. Known as “Mr. & Mrs. Country Music,” the couple recorded for STARDAY and OKEH RECORDS in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and may be best known for their 1953 song, “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music).” But, the TIMES reports, “They had more success on television than they did on records.”

After they met while appearing on WRVA/RICHMOND’S “Old Dominion Barn Dance,” the couple moved to LOS ANGELES, where they became cast members on KTTV-TV’s “Town Hall Party” and, the TIMES reports, rose to prominence “on the strength of Ms. MAPHIS’ exuberant stage presence and her husband’s dazzling guitar work … The couple — often in matching Western-wear suits — helped give birth to the unfettered West Coast country music scene later associated with BUCK OWENS and MERLE HAGGARD.” After later moving to NASHVILLE, they began appearing on the GRAND OLE OPRY.

In her later life, ROSE LEE became a volunteer tour guide at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in the 2010s, where most visitors didn’t realize their guide was featured in the museum’s “BAKERSFIELD Sound” exhibit, which included her guitar and a video of her and JOE singing “Dim Lights.”

ROSE LEE is survived by a son, a daughter and a granddaughter. JOE MAPHIS died in 1986, and their son DALE died three years later. Read the TIMES’ full obituary here.

« see more Net News