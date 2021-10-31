Harry Styles: Coming To UBS.

GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter HARRY STYLES will be the first music artist to perform at the UBS ARENA at BELMONT PARK, N.Y. next to the raceway, a project of OAK VIEW GROUP, the company headed by TIM LEIWEKE and IRVING AZOFF. STYLES will come to UBS on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th for the finale show of his LOVE ON TOUR. Tickets will go on sale starting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th at 12n (ET/PT) at Ticketmaster.com.

The venue will officially host its first hockey match when its resident team, the NHL's NEW YORK ISLANDERS, face off against the CALGARY FLAMES on NOVEMBER 20th.

More details on the STYLES concert here.

