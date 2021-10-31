Dillard

MEDIACO/NEW YORK R&B WBLS (107.5) and Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) VP/National & Community Partnerships SKIP DILLARD, has received a second two-year appointment to the FCC’s COMMUNICATIONS EQUITY & DIVERSITY COUNCIL (CEDC).

DILLARD told ALL ACCESS, "I'm so excited to continue working with our amazing advisors from the COMMISSION and look forward to connecting with our crew. We hit the ground running on WEDNESDAY (11/3). I'm humbled and grateful to be reappointed. I’m thankful for every opportunity to help close the digital divide and increase representation of people of color in media management and ownership.”

His first appointment was in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/1/19).

