This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber #1 For 9th Week; Maneskin Top 3; Adele, Sheeran Top 10

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER spend an ninth week atop the Top 40 chart with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW retain the runner up spot with "INDUSTRY BABY," as COLUMBIA holds the top two spots again this week

* MANESKIN goes 5*-3* with "Beggin," up 375 spins

* ADELE enters the top 10 as "Easy On Me" goes 13*-9* at +2072 spins

* ED SHEERAN has another top 10 hit with "Shivers," moving 11*-10* and +669 spins

* Entering the top 15 is "Cold Heart" by ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA, up 19*-14* at +1477 spins (over 2500 spins in two weeks)

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Ghost" goes top 15 as well, up 16*-15* at +667 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS are top 20 with "My Universe," up 22*-20* and +527 spins

* THE ANXIETY, WILLOW & TYLER COLE leap 27*-23* with "Meet Me At Our Spot," up 1206 spins

* NIEKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G debut at 28* with "Better Days," up 1466 spins

* JESY NELSON enters at 37* with "Boyz," featuring NICKI MINAJ

* SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA and THE WEEKND debut at 40* with "Moth To A Flame" at +728 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat Lands Another #1; Latto Top 15; Giveon Top 20; Ckay Surges

* DOJA CAT has another chart topper at Rhythmic with "Need To Know" surging 5*-1* and up 955 spins

* BLXST goes 9*-7* with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, up 527 spins

* LATTO surges into the top 15 with "Big Energy" moving 18*-15* and is up 390 spins

* GIVEON goes top 20 with "For Tonight" up 21*-20*

* CKAY vaults 33*-22* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah,)" up 610 spins

* GUNNA lands the top debut at 31* with "Too Easy" featuring FUTURE, at +260 spins

* JOYNER LUCAS enters at 32* with "Your Heart" featuring J. COLE, at +202 spins

* SUMMER WALKER has a big debut at 33* with "Ex For A Reason" at +733 spins

* BIA is back and enters at 34* with "Besito" featuring G HERBO at +303 spins

* ANITTA and SAWEETIE come on at 38* with "Faking Love" up 253 spins

Urban: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold Top Spot; Normani/Cardi B Top 3; Chloe Top 10; Wale/J. Cole, Meek Mill Top 15

* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 5th week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

* NORMANI hits the top 3 with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, up 5*-3* and +1055 spins

* CHLOE goes top 10 with "Have Mercy," up 13*-10* and is +380 spins

* WALE vaults into the top 15, up 18*-12* with "Poke It Out" featuring J. COLE up 775 spins

* MEEK MILL also enters the top 15 with "Sharing Locations," up 17*-15* and is +368 spins

* KENDRA JAE X SAWEETIE goes top 20 with "Seesaw," up 25*-19* and is +227 spins

* JACK HARLOW also enters the top 20 with "SUV's," moving 24*-20*, featuring POOH SHEISTY, and is +104 spins

* LATTO leaps 28*-22* with "Big Energy," climbing 414 spins

* GUNNA jumps 34*-26* with "Too Easy," featuring FUTURE, up 374 spins

* SUMMER WALKER is the top debut at 36* with "Ex For A Reason" and are +430 spins

* EST GEE enters at 37* with "5500 Degrees," featuring LIL BABY

* DVSN & TY DOLLA SIGN come aboard at 38* with "Memories" at +151 spins

* H.E.R. and LIL BABY debut at 39* with "Find A Way"

* LONR. comes in at 40* with "READ MY MIND," featuring YUNG BLEU

Hot AC: Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Hold #1; Top 6 Steady; Maneskin, Coldplay/BTS Rise; Max/Ali Gate, Kelsea/Lany Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER "Stay" at #1 for a 4th week

* The top 6 remain status quo, but ADELE's "Easy On Me," currently at #6 is up another 1047 spins

* MANESKIN goes 9*-7* with "Beggin," up 349 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS at 14* are +445 spins with "My Universe"

* MAX & ALI GATE hit the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Butterflies," up 113 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI & LANY also hit the top 20 with "I Quit Drinking," up 21*-20*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO rises 28*-24* with "traitor," up 28*-24* and +228 spins

* NOAH KAHAN debuts at 38* with "Someone Like You," featuring JOY OLADUKON

* JAX has the other new entry at 39* with "Like My Father"

Active Rock: Halestorm New #1; Asking Alexandria Top 3; Greta, Guns Top 10; Ghost, Coheed Top 15

* HALESTORM take the #1 spot, moving 3*-1* with "Back From The Dead," up 94 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA is up 4*-3* with "Alone Again" at +116 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET are top 10 as "Built My Nations," climbing 11*-9* with a gain of 75 spins

* GUNS 'N ROSES are back in the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Hard Skool," at +61 spins

* GHOST surge 16*-11* with "Hunter's Moon," up 190 spins

* COHEED AND CAMBRIA hit the top 15 with "Shoulders," leaping 17*-14*

* BRING ME THE HORIZON are top 20 with "DiE4u," moving 21*-17* and +94 spins

* NITA STRAUSS and DAVID DRAIMAN soar 32*-20* with "Dead Inside," up 234 spins

* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY debut at 28* with "The River Is Rising," up 204 spins

* ALL GOOD THINGS enter at 32* with "The Comeback," featuring CRAIG MABBITT

* JACK WHITE enters at 35* with "Taking Me Back"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Lumineers Top 5; Milky Chance Top 10; Coldplay X BTS Top 15; Wolf Alice, Jack White Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 5th week

* LUMINEERS go top 5 with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 9*-5* and up 222 spins

* MILKY CHANCE enter the top 10 with "Colorado," up 11*-9* at +145 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS move into the top 15 with "My Universe," rising 16*-15*

* WOLF ALICE go top 20 with "Smile," up 22*-19* and +40 spins

* JACK WHITE surges 30*-20* with "Taking Me Back," up 347 spins

* JUNGLE debuts at 32* with "Truth," up 251 spins

* RISE AGAINST debut at 40* with "Talking To Ourselves" at +53 spins

Triple A: Lumineers New #1; Adele Top 3; War On Drugs Top 5; Kacey Musgraves Top 10

* LUMINEERS take the top spot in their fifth week, up 3*-1* with "BRIGHTSIDE"

* ADELE is top 3 in her second week, up 6*-3* "Easy On Me" - up 83 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS go top 5 with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," moving 7*-4* and are +98 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES goes top 10 with "justified," up 12*-9*

* AMOS LEE is top 20, up 20*-13* with "Worry No More"

* JOHN MAYER also goes top 15 with "Wild Blue," moving 23*-15*

* MANESKIN is top 20 with "Beggin," climbing 25*-18*

* COURTNEY BARNETT leaps 24*-19* to also go top 20 with "Write A List Of Things...," up 23 spins

* MODEST MOUSE go 26*-20* with "The Sun Hasn't Left," leaping into the top 20

* BAND OF HORSES debut at 23* with "Steam"

* STING debuts at 30* with "Rushing Water"

