Cleo Bernard With Award

XXTENTACION's single, "SAD!" has received RIAA Diamond Certification signaling 10 million units sold. VIRGIN MUSIC Label And Artist Services Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN made the announcement. XXXTENTACION's mother, CLEO BERNARD, and his manager, SOLOMON SOUNDS accepted the Diamond award on behalf of his estate.

SATURN said, "This award stands for the indelible impact that XXX and his music had on his millions of fans. We are proud to present this award to his mother, CLEO, and manager, SOLOMON, on the RIAA’s behalf."

BERNARD added, "What is real will prosper, and thank you to all the fans for your continued support."

SOUNDS said, “WOW, a testament to the millions of lives JAHSEH touched all over the world."

"SAD!" was originally released in 2018, shortly before XXXTENTACION's death. XXXTENTACION, born JAHSEH ONFROY, wrote the song and it was produced by JOHN CUNNINGHAM.

