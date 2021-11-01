New Out-of-Home Marketing Programs

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS write, "A brand-new NUVOODOO Quick-Turn Study fielded in the past few days supports the observation we made last week that people feel there's more traffic on the road now than there was this summer. A fresh sample of 1,855 adults 18-64 nationwide tells the tale: about 40% perceive the traffic in their area has picked up since the summer.”

