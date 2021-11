Ed Sheeran Weekender

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO, NC had a little fun over the HALLOWEEN weekend giving away ED SHEERAN's new album. HITS 100.3 gave listeners the new = album and since SHEERAN tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend, HITS 100.3 included in-home COVID-19 test kits for winners.

