Concert Additions

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK have added LIL BABY and RODDY RICCH to the lineup for their annual POWERHOUSE concert produced by LIVE NATION on NOVEMBER 21st at the PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ. (NET NEWS 9/27)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB featuring DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD made the announcement for the POWERHOUSE additions, which already include MIGOS, MONEYBAGG YO, POLO G, SAWEETIE, CAPELLA GREY, SPINKING AND FRIENDS.

You can get more information on POWERHOUSE at power1051fm.com using the keyword POWERHOUSE.

