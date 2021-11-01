As Music Fairness Awareness Month Starts

musicFIRST has announced the beginning of MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARENESS MONTH, an effort by music creators throughout the month of NOVEMBER to bring attention to what it calls an injustice that denies artists payment when their music is played on AM/FM radio.

Throughout the month, artists and other music creators will use their platforms to fight for their fellow artists to be paid fairly for their work.

Former Congressman JOE CROWLEY, chair of the musicFIRST coalition, commented, "It has been a century since the first radio broadcast, and still radio corporations continue to fill their airwaves with artists’ music while refusing to fairly compensate them. There is still so much work to be done, but the tide is turning. CONGRESS must stand by working-class music creators and pass the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT so multi-billion-dollar radio corporations pay their fair share to the artists who make the music that is delivered over the airwaves. This injustice has gone on for far too long."

Artists and creators are compensated when their songs are played on streaming services but aren't compensated when played by FM/AM radio stations. Over 2,000 stations are owned by the six largest corporate media companies.

The bipartisan AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT, a bill introduced by Reps. DEUTCH and ISSA, has original cosponsors from both parties, including Rep. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY), Rep. TOM MCCLINTOCK (R-CA), Rep. KAREN BASS (D-CA), Rep. DIANA HARSHBARGER (R-TN) and Rep. JUDY CHU (D-CA).

« see more Net News