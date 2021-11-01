Joey & Lauren

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7 FM)/BOISE morning duo JOEY & LAUREN are now available for syndication. The show will remain based in BOISE.

ILIAD MEDIA Regional OM JAMES GARNER said, “JOEY & LAUREN are authentic, entertaining, family safe, and the kind of talent you root for to succeed. The show is designed to fit in any market, and is driven by compelling real-time content that generates brand loyalty.”

To learn more about the show visit: https://joeyandlaurenshow.com/

Contact affiliate rep Zayne Rose at zayne@iliadmg.com

