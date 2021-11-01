Sam Smith Signing

TIM & DANNY MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPEL MUSIC have signed an exclusive global publishing deal with SAM SMITH, covering all future works. This is the first signing to come from TIM & DANNY MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC's new partnership. The two companies are focusing on the UK and international markets.

TIM & DANNY MUSIC Co-Founder, TIM BLACKSMITH commented, "SAM is an exceptional artist and one of the most impactful songwriters in music today. This next chapter with them is a significant one and continues the successful partnership we’ve had with SAM for the past eight years. We’re equally as proud and excited to be on this journey with GUY and the brilliant team at WARNER CHAPPELL and look forward to all the amazing work we’ll do together."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair and CEO, GUY MOOT added, "SAM is truly one of the world’s greatest talents, as both a captivating performer and inspiring songwriter, and it’s wonderful to be working with them again. I’m also quite thrilled about our new business relationship with TIM and DANNY, two of my oldest friends in the music industry and incredible entrepreneurs. They have an outstanding track record, including supporting SAM since the beginning, and I know this is the start of a long and successful partnership."

SMITH shared, "I’m so excited to carry on my musical journey with TIM and DANNY who have supported me since the beginning of my career, and also really happy to team up with GUY, CARIANNE and the WARNER CHAPPELL family. Looking forward to this next chapter of my career."

Signing Photo: L to R: RYAN PRESS, President of U.S. A&R, WCM; CARIANNE MARSHALL, Co-Chair & COO, WCM; TIM BLACKSMITH, Co-Founder, TIM & DANNY MUSIC; SAM SMITH; GUY MOOT, Co-Chair & CEO, WCM

