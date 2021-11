Jingle Bell Lite Rock

Quickly putting away the pumpkins, CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD-A/K264AS (LITE ROCK 100.7)/ SHREVEPORT, LA immediately decked the halls and pushed play and began holiday music programming now through DECEMBER 25th.

As part of the holiday season magic, the station will send winners to PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS in NEW YORK.

« see more Net News