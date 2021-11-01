For the 11th consecutive year, BENZTOWN kicks off MOVEMBER, TODAY through TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th with an invitation to radio and audio professionals, shows, stations and companies serving the radio industry to join BENZTOWN in growing mustaches, getting active or kicking a bad habit, choosing an epic adventure challenge, or hosting a "MO-MENT" to raise funds and awareness for men’s health through the MOVEMBER FOUNDATION.

On top of that, BENZTOWN will donate 5% of the company’s new business revenues for the month of NOVEMBER to the MOVEMBER FOUNDATION, so all new business that you give to the BENZTOWN team in NOVEMBER will drive dollars to men’s health initiatives.

Here is the mission and what’s at stake: Raising funds and awareness of men’s health issues, and to combat prostate and testicular cancer, mental health challenges and physical inactivity. A growing number of men – around 10.8M globally – are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men, and across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 75% of all suicides. Globally, men die on average five years earlier than women, and for reasons that are largely preventable. And it doesn’t have to be that way.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Mo Bro or a Mo Sista – MOVEMBER is for everyone. There are four ways to participate: Grow a Mo (mustache) through the end of NOVEMBER, MOVE FOR MOVEMBER by getting active or kicking a bad habit for the month of NOVEMBER, MO YOUR OWN WAY by choosing your own epic adventure challenge, or host a MO-MENT – simply get a crew of friends and co-workers together and do something fun and easy, virtually or in person. The idea is to create a shared good time for a good cause.

