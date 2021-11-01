Launching 11/10

HOPE MEDIA GROUP will launch a faith-based, family-oriented, SPANISH radio station KHVU (VIDA UNIDA 91.7)/HOUSTON on WEDNESDAY (11/10) at 6:00A -- check it out here. The station will flip from Christian CHR KXNG (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON, which will go digital-only, here.

HOPE MEDIA GROUP President/CEO, JOE PAULO stated, “Our ministry could not be more excited to launch this new station for the HISPANIC community, not only here in HOUSTON but around the country. We've been prayerfully considering ways to serve this growing community for years. Through extensive community and listener research, we are confident this new station will unite this new audience with GOD, their families and their community through music and programming created specifically for them.”

“I'm extremely proud to be part of this station,” said VIDA UNIDA PD/Mornings SADIEL CASTRO. “I’m confident this station will greatly impact the HISPANIC community for the better as we all navigate the world we are living today.”

Senior Director of Content SHAWN FARRINGTON added, “VIDA UNIDA isn’t just a radio station – it’s an idea. The very name means ‘Life Together’. We sincerely hope that this new brand not only unifies our community around CHRIST, but also unites families and individuals with GOD in HOUSTON and beyond!”

