iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS has added DRAKE WEBB to its morning show, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW. Most recently, WEBB was at WOODWARD Top 40 WKSZ (95.9 KISS)/APPLETON-GREEN BAY, WI where he did nights and served as the station's Social Media Mgr.

KDWB PD RICH DAVIS commented, "“After a very long search, we knew pretty quickly from Drake’s audition that he was going to fit into the team of Dave Ryan, Falen and Jenny seamlessly. He’ll bring the right amount of energy, content and social media skills that we’ve been looking to add to the show. Plus, he's no stranger to the winters as he is coming from the Frozen Tundra!"

Morning host DAVE RYAN added, "We looked at people that worked in radio and digital, comics musicians and even considered someone who prints t-shirts for a living! You never know where you'll find that hidden gem. DRAKE does a lot of things well. His biggest weakness is he can't print a decent t-shirt."

WEBB tossed this in, "I am super honored and excited to be joining one of the biggest radio stations in the country. I cannot wait to be working alongside DAVE RYAN, FALEN and JENN."

