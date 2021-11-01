ERIC CHURCH, MIRANDA LAMBERT and TIM McGRAW will headline COUNTRY JAM, set for JUNE 23-25th, 2022 at JAM RANCH in GRAND JUNCTION, CO. Other artists scheduled to perform include CHRIS JANSON, RILEY GREEN, CHRIS LANE, BLANCO BROWN, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, LONESTAR, JO DEE MESSINA, LAINEY WILSON and more to be announced.

Promoter GIL CUNNINGHAM of NESTE LIVE said, “We are so excited to have secured such an incredible lineup of premier artists for COUNTRY JAM to celebrate 30 years of Country music in GRAND JUNCTION. It’s a true testament to the power of the genre, and its artists and fans."

Fans can purchase three-day passes with general admission pricing beginning at $145 with options to upgrade to higher tiers, including camping access, reserved seating and VIP access Tickets will go on sale this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th at 11a (CT) at CountryJam.com.

