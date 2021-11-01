Partnering

The RECORDING ACADEMY and ONEOF, a music NFT marketplace are teaming to release NFTs commemorating the 64th, 65th and 66th GRAMMY AWARDS. Details on the collections will be released in JANUARY 2022 prior to the 64th GRAMMY AWARDS on JANUARY 31, 2022.

RECORDING ACADEMY Co-President PANOS A. PANAY commented, "In considering a NFT partner, we were committed to working with a like-minded organization that had an artist-first approach and we have undoubtedly found that in ONEOF. As an ACADEMY, we are always looking for ways to help artists discover new forms of creative expression, while also creating new ways of income generation and ways for fans to interact with the artists that they love. ONEOF shares that vision, and we are proud to work with a sustainable NFT company."

ONEOF Co-Founders LIN DAI, ADAM FELL and JOSHUA JAMES said, "For 63 years, the GRAMMYs and the RECORDING ACADEMY have been the premiere representation, celebration and advocacy partner for the artists, songwriters and professionals who create the music we love. If used to their full potential, NFTs will empower the music industry in a way few other technologies ever have. It is our great honor to work with this prestigious organization to help shepherd this bright future to the industry."

