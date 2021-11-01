Kramer

Veteran air talent DOUG KRAMER adds mornings at East Arkansas Broadcasters Variety KCON (92.7 JACK FM)/CONWAY-LITTLE ROCK to his syndication portfolio, marking his return to Central ARKANSAS.

KRAMER is also heard on ROX RADIO Hot AC KFMD/FAYETTEVILLE, AR, Urban KKBT (104.7 THE BEAT)/PANGO PANGO, AMERICA SAMOA and 105.3 ZACH FM/MILDENHALL, UK.

He’s available for cash or barter, for all dayparts at the Hot AC, Country, Classic Hits, etc. formats. Email him at DougKramerLive@Gmail.com for more information.

« see more Net News