Knight

Veteran radio personality and Pres./co-owner of MOUNTAIN LAKES BROADCASTING CORPORATION, BOB KNIGHT, passed away last THURSDAY night (10/28) at age 76. KNIGHT was also GM of Adult Standards KTLO-F, Classic Country KTLO-A (REAL COUNTRY 1240 AM), Country KBOD (THE BOOT 99.7) and Classic Hits KCTT, all in MOUNTAIN HOME, AR.

KNIGHT began his career at KTLO in 1968 at age 23 with KTLO-A, the only station at the time. KTLO-F went on the air a few years later, in 1971. KNIGHT and his wife SUE, who passed in 2020, were a part of a group that purchased KTLO in 1973. He was the morning voice of KTLO for over 40 years. KNIGHT's detailed accomplishments, honors and history with KTLO can be found in a tribute on the station's website here.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

