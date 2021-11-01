FORREST BLAKK is back with a new single "Fall Into To Me" after his 2021 single “If You Love Her” featuring MEGHAN TRAINOR reached Gold status from the RIAA. The Canadian Singer/Songwriter brings a song to life with color, feeling and an undeniable connection. He describes his sound as urban folk, mixing the tranquility and peace of folk music, with the chaos and pulse of the city. Check out BLAKK’s new single in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





« see more Net News