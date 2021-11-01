Zimmer

NEXTSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. has promoted DANA ZIMMER to President/Distribution. ZIMMER, previously Chief Distribution and Strategy officer, joined the company when it acquired TRIBUNE MEDIA in 2019. She will continue to report to NEXSTAR's Founder, Chairman & CEO, PERRY SOOK. Prior to TRIBUNE, ZIMMER was executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, at NBCUNIVERSAL and executive VP, affiliate sales at COMCAST.

SOOK said, “Over the last two years, DANA has significantly expanded the reach of NEXSTAR’s local television stations and NEWSNATION, especially among digital and streaming users. At the same time, she’s led negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of NEXSTAR’s retransmission and carriage revenues. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to more success with DANA overseeing our distribution strategy.”

ZIMMER added, “I’m grateful to PERRY and NEXSTAR’s board of directors for their continued confidence in me. NEXSTAR’s industry-leading local news, sports, and entertainment programming generate enormous value for the company and its network and distribution partners, and we believe there is a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint even further as we move forward."

