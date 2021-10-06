55th CMA Awards on 11/10

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) announced today that in anticipation of new legislation in TENNESSEE, ticketed audience members for next week’s "55th Annual CMA Awards" will now have the choice to either show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered within 72 hours prior to the event. That test can either be administered by a healthcare professional, or with a sample collected at home that has been sent to a medical laboratory for processing, with a link to the results that must include the attendee’s name and the date of the test.

Previously, the show had required proof of full COVID vaccination (NET NEWS 10/6). The new state legislation says venues can still require proof of a negative COVID test for admittance, but may not require vaccination proof. It was passed by state lawmakers over the weekend. It now awaits being signed into law by Gov. BILL LEE.

All ticketed audience members must still wear a mask. Children under the age of 12 will not be admitted.

CMA is encouraging show attendees to use the free CLEAR HEALTH PASS app, which provides fast and easy proof of vaccination or negative test results via cellphone. The option of showing vaccine card or test results on-site is available, but lines will be much longer.

The awards show will take place at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th.

