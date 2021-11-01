SAGA COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PD SCOTT CHASE tells ALL ACCESS that he’s looking to fill six excellent full-time positions, including a Country PD/morning show opening.

The available jobs are:

-Country WIXY/Champaign, IL

PD/Mornings

-Hot AC WLRW (MIX 94.5/Champaign, IL

Morning Co-host

-Hot AC WOXL (MIX 96.5)/Asheville, NC

Afternoon Host

-Classic Hits KIOA/Des Moines, IA

Morning Co-host

-News Talk WKBK-A/Keene, NH

Morning News

-AC WZID/Manchester, NH

Afternoon Co-Host

Interested parties are encouraged to send their best materials to CHASE at schase@sagacom.com. No calls, please.





