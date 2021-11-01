-
Saga Communications Looking To Fill Six Open Positions
by Tom Cunningham
November 1, 2021 at 10:59 AM (PT)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PD SCOTT CHASE tells ALL ACCESS that he’s looking to fill six excellent full-time positions, including a Country PD/morning show opening.
The available jobs are:
-Country WIXY/Champaign, IL
PD/Mornings
-Hot AC WLRW (MIX 94.5/Champaign, IL
Morning Co-host
-Hot AC WOXL (MIX 96.5)/Asheville, NC
Afternoon Host
-Classic Hits KIOA/Des Moines, IA
Morning Co-host
-News Talk WKBK-A/Keene, NH
Morning News
-AC WZID/Manchester, NH
Afternoon Co-Host
Interested parties are encouraged to send their best materials to CHASE at schase@sagacom.com. No calls, please.