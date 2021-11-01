Phil Guerini (Photo: Acacia Evans)

After 28+ years, DISNEY CHANNELS WORLDWIDE VP/Music Strategy and RADIO DISNEY NETWORK GM PHIL GUERINI switched gears and was named JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT CEO, relocating to NASHVILLE this past MAY.

Prior to DISNEY, GUERINI launched his career as a staff writer for the MIAMI HERALD, followed by radio jobs in MIAMI and ATLANTA. On the record side, he has worked at MCA, A&M, CHRYSALIS and EAST WEST RECORDS.

How does PHIL take his past knowledge and experience and morph them into a new skillset of running an artist management company? What are the new challenges facing artists today? PHIL shares his thoughts with ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER in the latest ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER VIDEO INTERVIEW, here.

