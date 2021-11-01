Scholarship Deadline

The deadline to apply for COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS’ (CRB) RUSTY WALKER Scholarship is this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th.

Through the scholarship program, CRB gives complimentary registration, airfare and accommodations to its COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR to three radio employees who have never had the opportunity to attend the three-day educational networking event (NET NEWS 10/19).

To be eligible, applicants must be a full-time radio station employee and a first-time CRS attendee. Applicants must submit a paragraph explaining why they should be considered as a scholarship recipient by FRIDAY. Apply for the scholarship here.

