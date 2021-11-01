Radio Special

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION has released a new JEFF WYATT hosted “The Fisher House Story – Peace of Mind and a Place to Heal” 30-minute public affairs radio special. The show features stories by service members and their families. The FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION is known as a home away from home for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. FISHER HOUSES provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.

This special and other programs are available for download at radio.fisherhouse.org.

For more information, JEFF WYATT at THE JEFF WYATT GROUP at (301) 518.3640 orjw@thejeffwyattgroup.com.









