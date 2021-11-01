13 Years

Mobile strategy and development company JĀCAPPS celebrates 13 years in business as one of the longest continually operating mobile app companies in the UNITED STATES. JĀCAPPS has gone from developing simple apps for radio stations to becoming a full-service software company. Their management team is led by COO BOB KERNEN, with KATE COYLE-LEVY, and her brother BEN LEVY, lead product designer NATHAN TURNER, and CHELSEA DUFOUR.

JĀCAPPS President PAUL JACOBS remarked, “Starting with zero employees, zero budget, and zero software-writing skills, today has been an amazing ride. When we started, what passed for apps were things like the ZIPPO LIGHTER, and the iFART APP! JĀCAPPS is a story of grit, guts, good fortune, and great people."

