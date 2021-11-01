Morgan (Photo: facebook)

BMG, in partnership with Christian music label CENTRICITY, has signed songwriter JUSTIN MORGAN to a worldwide publishing deal. His songs have been cut by Country artists RUNAWAY JUNE, HOME FREE, JACKSON MICHELSON, KING CALAWAY and others, as well as Contemporary Christian acts AUDIO ADRENALINE and more. He's currently writing and producing a project for evangelist REINHARD BONNKE.

“When worlds collide in a creative way, amazing things happen,” said BMG VP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY. “JUSTIN knows what to do with a song and a track. Privileged to lock arms with him and CENTRICITY on raising the bar.”

“We love working with JUSTIN, and have had a very fruitful relationship thus far,” said CENTRICITY VP CHAD SEGURA. “As we’ve watched him grow and branch out into new genres, we’ve been excited about the idea of adding the expertise of another team to the mix for this next season. BMG was the absolute perfect fit. We’re big fans of CHRIS OGLESBY, and his team, and can’t wait to see what our combined efforts will generate in the days ahead!”

“Signing this deal feels like coming home,” said MORGAN. “I’ve worked with CHAD and JUSTIN [NICOLET] at CENTRICITY for years, and have been close with CHRIS and the team at BMG for a while as well. Having champions in both camps is incredible. The Lord knows what he's doing bringing people together, and I can't wait to see what we can make happen as a team.”

« see more Net News