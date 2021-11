Station Deal Done

TOMLINSON-LEIS COMMUNICATIONS Country KYYK (HIT COUNTRY) and News/Talk KNET-A/K239AM 95.7 FM/PALESTINE, TX have been sold to ZULU COM, LLC. ZULU COM, LLC is headed up by TIFFINY SPEARMAN and KRISTI SPEARMAN.

BILL WHITLEY from the MEDIA SERVICES GROUP's DALLAS office was the broker on the deal. The sale is pending FCC approval.

