CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP commissioned a six-year study in eight consumer areas of how audio impacts home improvement purchasing:

Home improvement retailers need to increase awareness of their apps and tech tools.

Women prefer female voiceovers.

Big audio users are massive home improvement shoppers.

Heavy up spending works.

Audio is an ideal media platform for home improvement e-commerce.

AM/FM radio ads can focus on sales events.

AM/FM radio generates significant incremental reach for home improvement TV campaigns.

AM/FM radio generates three times the sales lift of TV.

