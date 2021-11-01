-
Cumulus Media And Westwood One Audio Active Group's Six-Year Study On How Audio Impacts Home-Improvement Sales
by DC Rahe
November 2, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP commissioned a six-year study in eight consumer areas of how audio impacts home improvement purchasing:
- Home improvement retailers need to increase awareness of their apps and tech tools.
- Women prefer female voiceovers.
- Big audio users are massive home improvement shoppers.
- Heavy up spending works.
- Audio is an ideal media platform for home improvement e-commerce.
- AM/FM radio ads can focus on sales events.
- AM/FM radio generates significant incremental reach for home improvement TV campaigns.
- AM/FM radio generates three times the sales lift of TV.
Read the full article at WestwoodOne.