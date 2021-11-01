Brand Lift

Audio research company VERITONIC has added BRAND LIFT to its campaign reporting capabilities. BRAND LIFT can target audiences of any size, measuring both controlled and organic exposure across broadcast radio, streaming audio, podcasts and more.

“We remain committed to continuously enhancing our technology, and to providing our clients with the data and performance insight they need to confidently execute, optimize, and understand the efficacy of their audio campaigns,” said VERITONIC Founder/CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI. “The addition of BRAND LIFT underscores our platform’s position as the exclusive destination for actionable audio insights from start to finish, providing our clients with the data they need to understand their campaign performance and more confidently invest in audio moving forward.”

“We are pleased to appoint VERITONIC as a preferred BRAND LIFT partner," said KATZ DIGITAL AUDIO President SCOTT PORRETTI. "The most recent study findings--which include a 170% lift in favorability--meaningfully furthered the advertisers' confidence in audio as a highly effective channel for reaching their desired audience with the right message, in the right location, at the right time."

For more information, info@veritonic.com.

