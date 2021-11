Kalina

AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL/PHILADELPHIA morning man GLENN KALINA has announced his retirement. KALINA is wrapping up a 51-year career in radio. KALINA, after a start in SCRANTON, PA, has spent the bulk of his career behind the mic and at a PD desk in PHILADELPHIA.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 will be KALINA's going-away shift on WOGL.





