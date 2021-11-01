Opens Shanghai Office

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING CHINA expands its operations in CHINA with a new office in SHANGHAI's JING’AN DISTRICT at 800 Show Creative Park. The grand opening event was attended by distinguished guests, including PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT OF SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL CPC COMMITTEE Deputy Director and SHANGHAI FILM BUREAU Director GAO YUNFEI (高韵斐), JING’AN CPC COMMITTEE member and PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT Director MO LIANGJIN (莫亮金), and business partners from the worlds of music, technology, gaming, culture and creative. At the event, UMPG launched the CHINESE version of UMPG WINDOW, its international royalty portal for songwriters.

UMPG ASIA PACIFIC President ANDREW JENKINS, welcomed guests to the event via video, “Today is really a great step forward for UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING in CHINA. I know the office will be a creative center of excellence not just for CHINA but for the region and for UNIVERSAL MUSIC globally. I look forward to our staff working with the best CHINESE talent to create songs that will resonate with people all around the world. I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr. WANG HUA, for you have helped us enormously in realizing this dream and made us feel incredibly welcome.”

MO LIANGJIN (莫亮金), said, “UMPG has always adhered to the commitment of placing ‘songwriters first’, by providing the best services to musicians and bringing the enjoyment of music to audiences. UMP’s new office opening is a strong support for JING'AN DISTRICT to continuously promote the development of a multi-dimensional, high-level cultural and creative industry. JING'AN DISTRICT is committed to creating an optimal business environment whilst providing thoughtful services to enterprises to support UMP CHINA’s further growth.”

UMP CHINA/HONG KONG Managing Director JOE FANG stated, “About a century ago, a group of modern music companies were born by the shore of HUANG PU RIVER in the great city of SHANGHAI and made history. Today, we have established a new SHANGHAI office with the industry’s finest team, top-tier creative space, and ready to serve a new generation of CHINESE musicians who are eager to demonstrate their cultural confidence to the world via music.

“We are confident that UMP CHINA will continue to contribute to the value add of CHINA’s Copyright Industries, a significant part of the STATE COUNCILs ‘Outline for Building a Powerful Country with Intellectual Property Rights (2021-2035). I am very grateful for all the incredible support we received from the SHANGHAI JING’AN government, and incredibly honoured to be part of the new chapter of this great city’s musical history. The seeds of the next generation of CHINESE music have been planted in this soil today.”

SHANGHAI RAINBOW CHAMBER SINGERS Founder/Art Director Chengzhi Jin (金承志), added, “I feel confident and proud to have my music works represented by UMP CHINA, a team which truly understand, appreciate and respect music and musicians. I am especially impressed by UMP CHINA’s commitment to invest in and develop CHINESE music talent, as they are always ready to provide support, resources and opportunities to the local songwriter community. I cannot miss the chance today to celebrate UMP CHINA to open in SHANGHAI, where I have worked and lived for years. Hope our performance here is accepted as a token of congratulation and appreciation.”

The event featured live performances by SHANGHAI-based UMP CHINA songwriters, including: CHINESE classical instrumental group ZIDE CLUB (上海自得琴社); R&B singer-songwriter YINGGE YANG (杨英格); Jazz pianist DANIEL NIU (牛天宇); and SHANGHAI RAINBOW CHAMBER SINGERS (上海彩虹室内合唱团). In addition, UMP CHINA songwriters CHENGZHI JIN (金承志), SHANGHAI JU FENG YUAN CULTURE (上海飓风源文化), and ZIMING LI (黎子明) were recognized by UMP CHINA as outstanding talents of 2021 and awards were presented by JING’AN DISTRICT Mayor WANG HUA (王华), Deputy Mayor LONG WANLI (龙婉丽) and ZHANG JUN (张军).

