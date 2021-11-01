Shoboy Show

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION's syndicated SHOBOY SHOW, hosted by EDGAR “SHOBOY” SOTELO, airs 7–11p (ET) on Spanish WLZL/(EL ZOL, 107.9)/WASHINGTON, DC. The show airs on ENTRAVISION’S LATIN URBAN FUEGO HOT HITS stations and targets the new generation of bilingual LATINOS and the “Spanglish” lifestyle.

“The SHOBOY SHOW has been a great success across our network,” said ENTRAVISION EVP/National Sales CHRIS MUNOZ. “We are thrilled to bring this popular program to our nation’s capitol and continue to see it grow its listener base.”

“We are super excited to be expanding our coast-to-coast reach by joining the amazing “EL ZOL 107.9” in WASHINGTON, DC,” said EDGAR “SHOBOY” SOTELO. “We hope to be able to expand our show into even more cities and communities in the future.”

