Carmichael

Congratulations to RISER HOUSE RECORDS' DILLON CARMICHAEL for earning 25 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Son Of A," making it the most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to RISER HOUSE RECORDS' SVP/National Promotion BOB REEVES, Dir./Central Promotion SALLY ALGEIER, Dir./EAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS and Dir./WEST Promotion ROGER FREGOSO.

