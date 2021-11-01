Natalie Jones (Photo: LinkedIn)

HUBBARD Top 40 WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI PM Drive NATALIE JONES has re-upped with the company after three years in her current post.

The CINCINNATI native arrived at her hometown station after years of traveling the country east to west coast working in film and doing stand-up comedy, once finishing in the Top 10 FUNNIEST PERSON IN CHARLESTON, SC, contest and was awarded an artist grant to study comedy in LOS ANGELES, taking classes at SECOND CITY, finally deciding to return home to be with family..

Explained NATALIE, "I feel lucky to be able to entertain the masses on the radio station I grew up listening to."

NATALIE can be heard weekdays from 3-7p (CT) with her on-air partner FREDDY MAC.

