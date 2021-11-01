'The Agent': Cumulus Podcast Network Entry

CUMULUS MEDIA and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT launched "The Agent" yesterday, the true stworyof JACK BARSKY, the longest-surviving known member of the KGB illegals program operated during the height of the COLD WAR. BARSKY hid in plain sight in the U.S. for 10 years, leading dual lives on both sides of the ATLANTIC until he was confronted with an impossible choice. The new 12-part podcast dropped yesterday on all major podcast platforms and the IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT PREMIUM CHANNEL on APPLE PODCAST SUBSCRIPTIONS. ALDEN EHRENREICH of "Hail Caesar!" fame narrates the series, with an original score by JASHA KIEBE ("Planet Earth II," "NAOMO OSAKA").

The CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK distributes, markets, and monetizes all IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT podcasts.

