DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA has inked a multiyear first-look deal with APPLE TV+ for documentary films and unscripted TV series.DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA has inked a multiyear first-look deal with APPLE TV+ for documentary films and unscripted TV series.

The announcement on MONDAY (11/1) represents an expansion of the new company, formed by LE BATARD and his former ESPN boss SKIPPER, earlier this year. MEADOWLARK is the home of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," which is now a podcast and (sometimes) a video stream sponsored by DRAFT KINGS and the LE BATARD AND FRIENDS podcast network, and is producing a season of the BBC podcast "SPORT'S STRANGEST CRIMES."

