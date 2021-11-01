Excellent Q3 Results

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA announced financial results for the third quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA surpassed 2019 levels for the fourth consecutive quarter, with net revenue at 99% of 2019 levels. In the third quarter of 2021, net revenue increased +17% year over year (-1% vs. Q3 2019). Adjusted EBITDA increased 67% year over year (+4% vs. Q3 2019), and net income increased $11.6 million year over year (+77% vs. Q3 2019).

Commented TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON, “As a digital-first company with approximately 47% of total net revenue (excluding political) coming from our digital platform and solutions, we continue to separate ourselves from the local competition."

In the third quarter, total digital revenue increased 20% year over year (+29% vs. Q3 2019), and double-digit digital net revenue growth is expected to continue, fueling growth of its digital platform from $188 million of revenue (on a trailing 12-month basis as of SEPTEMBER 30th) to $250 million in just three years. That digital revenue growth, combined with strong profit growth, allowed the company to reduce net leverage to 4.9x as of SEPTEMBER 30th, a meaningful reduction of 2.9x year over year.

Added WILSON, "I am incredibly proud of the TOWNSQUARE team and the results we have delivered to date, which sets us up to noticeably exceed 2019’s Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021, marking a record profit level for our company. Although COVID is far from over, we have been able to achieve our revenue and EBITDA targets faster than we had initially planned for while gaining market share. As such, we are quickly moving towards our ultimate goal of being the number one local media company in each of our 67 markets."

